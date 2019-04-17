App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mark Zuckerberg supervised plans to sell Facebook user data, leaked documents reveal: Report

Facebook eventually decided to sell the data to apps that advertise on Facebook and to “friends” of Zuckerberg, the leaked documents claim.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg supervised plans to sell users' data to find out the value of information, according to an NBC report based on leaked documents.

The 4,000 pages of leaked internal documents, spanning from 2011 to 2015, reveal that Zuckerberg once considered 100 deals with app developers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The California-based company eventually decided to sell the data to apps that advertise on Facebook and to “friends” of Zuckerberg, the report said.

The US television network’s report comes after the Cambridge Analytica scandal, following which Facebook expressed its commitment to protect users’ private information.

Facebook has denied the claim that its rival companies and apps were denied access to the users’ data, the US television network reported.

In one instance, Facebook considered cutting off access to a messaging app because of its increasing popularity was a threat.

Other senior executives of the company, including COO Sheryl Sandberg, CPO Chris Cox and vice president of growth Javier Olivan, supported the deal.

In the documents, an executive described Zuckerberg as a “master of leverage”, the report said.

The documents, which first appeared in a California court case between Facebook and Six4Three, were leaked to British journalist Duncan Campbell who shared them with a few media organisations.

Six4Three had in 2015 sued the company over the denial of access to certain types of user data.

Facebook claims these documents have been “cherry-picked” and are misleading. NBC says it cannot assess whether the documents provide the full picture of the plans.

NBC requested Facebook for a comment, the company wrote to the judge in the Six4Three case, stating that the documents were leaked by Six4Three to the broadcaster.

Six4Three has denied leaking the documents.

About 400 of the 4,000 pages have been cited in various reports by other media organisations, the report said.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 01:23 pm

#Data protection #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg

