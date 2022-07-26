English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mark Zuckerberg sells his San Francisco house for $31 million

    Reportedly, it was the most expensive house sale in San Francisco this year.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 26, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
    Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg (FIle Image)

    Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg (FIle Image)

    Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sold his house in San Francisco for $31 million, which is more than triple the amount he spent on buying the property in 2012.

    According to a report by Mint, it was the most expensive house sale in San Francisco this year. Zuckerberg purchased the home in November 2012 for around $10 million. The more than 7,000 square foot home is situated in the Liberty Hill neighbourhood off Dolores Park. The house was constructed in 1928 and lies on a quarter-acre lot.

    Reportedly, months after Facebook went public, the CEO of Meta Platforms purchased the house. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, conducted a multi-million dollar restoration project in 2013 that included modifications such as a laundry room, wine room, wet bar, and greenhouse in addition to other additions. According to reports, the software mogul owns a number of other residences in Silicon Valley, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii.

    Also Read | Mark  Zuckerberg's bet on WhatsApp might not pay off

    According to another report by Dailymail.com, the original $10 million home, first listed as more than 7,400 square feet, has undergone significant renovations . Over the years, Zuckerberg has received multiple complaints from neighbors about construction and 'illegally' parked cars.

    Close

    Related stories

    Reportedly, Zuckerberg owns a $37million 'five-house compound' in Silicon Valley. He has transformed his original $7million Palo Alto home that he purchased in 2011 into a huge estate after buying the four surrounding properties.

    According to Forbes, Zuckerberg's net worth as of 2022 is $67.3 billion. He is the 15th person standing on Forbes's 'Richest People In the World' list.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Facebook #Mark Zuckerbeg #Meta #San Francisco #WhatsApp
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 10:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.