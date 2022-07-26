Mark Zuckerberg sells his San Francisco house for $31 million

Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg (FIle Image)

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg sold his house in San Francisco for $31 million, which is more than triple the amount he spent on buying the property in 2012.

According to a report by Mint, it was the most expensive house sale in San Francisco this year. Zuckerberg purchased the home in November 2012 for around $10 million. The more than 7,000 square foot home is situated in the Liberty Hill neighbourhood off Dolores Park. The house was constructed in 1928 and lies on a quarter-acre lot.

Reportedly, months after Facebook went public, the CEO of Meta Platforms purchased the house. Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, conducted a multi-million dollar restoration project in 2013 that included modifications such as a laundry room, wine room, wet bar, and greenhouse in addition to other additions. According to reports, the software mogul owns a number of other residences in Silicon Valley, Lake Tahoe and Hawaii.

According to another report by Dailymail.com, the original $10 million home, first listed as more than 7,400 square feet, has undergone significant renovations . Over the years, Zuckerberg has received multiple complaints from neighbors about construction and 'illegally' parked cars.

Reportedly, Zuckerberg owns a $37million 'five-house compound' in Silicon Valley. He has transformed his original $7million Palo Alto home that he purchased in 2011 into a huge estate after buying the four surrounding properties.