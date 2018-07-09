App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mark Zuckerberg is now richer than Warren Buffet! Compare the wealth of the world's billionaires

This is the first time that the top three wealthiest persons in the world are all global technology giants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffet to become the third richest person on the planet. The richest person as per the index is the world’s largest retailer Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

This is the first time that the top three wealthiest persons in the world are all global technology giants.

Jeff Bezos’ net worth is $142 billion. Bill Gates’ worth stands at $94.2 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg whose net worth is 81.6 billion.

Warren Buffet, chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, is worth $81.2 billion. He occupies the fourth place in the list. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company, owns Geico, Clayton Homes and Dairy Queen. He also has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express.

related news

The fifth richest person in the world is Amancio Ortega, worth $76.1 billion. He owns 59 percent of Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer. Parent of Zara and eight other retail brands are under The Artexio, Ortega’s Spain-based company. They have 7,400 stores and had a revenue of 25.3 billion euros, roughly equal to $29 billion last year.

India’s richest person remains Mukesh Ambani, occupying the 18th place in the index. India’s top business tycoon, Ambani is worth $39.6 billion.

The growing technology in the world is dictating the business order. Technology’s reach is a major factor behind the rising fortunes of these giants.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index compares and analyses the world’s 500 richest persons, sees the biggest movers and returns.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #world

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.