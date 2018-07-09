Mark Zuckerberg is now richer than Warren Buffet! Compare the wealth of the world's billionaires

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has overtaken Warren Buffet to become the third richest person on the planet. The richest person as per the index is the world’s largest retailer Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

This is the first time that the top three wealthiest persons in the world are all global technology giants.

Jeff Bezos’ net worth is $142 billion. Bill Gates’ worth stands at $94.2 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg whose net worth is 81.6 billion.

Warren Buffet, chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, is worth $81.2 billion. He occupies the fourth place in the list. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company, owns Geico, Clayton Homes and Dairy Queen. He also has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express.

The fifth richest person in the world is Amancio Ortega, worth $76.1 billion. He owns 59 percent of Inditex, the world’s largest clothing retailer. Parent of Zara and eight other retail brands are under The Artexio, Ortega’s Spain-based company. They have 7,400 stores and had a revenue of 25.3 billion euros, roughly equal to $29 billion last year.

India’s richest person remains Mukesh Ambani, occupying the 18th place in the index. India’s top business tycoon, Ambani is worth $39.6 billion.

The growing technology in the world is dictating the business order. Technology’s reach is a major factor behind the rising fortunes of these giants.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index compares and analyses the world’s 500 richest persons, sees the biggest movers and returns.