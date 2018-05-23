Mark Zuckerberg dodges questions on shadow profiles—again

When Facebook CEO met with members of the European Parliament to answer their questions on the Cambridge Analytica fallout on Tuesday, the scene was not much different from the hearing in the US Senate in April.

The European Parliament hearing comprised more or less the same questions Zuckerberg answered in the US Senate. But the format of the hearing was different in Brussels. In the hour-and-fifteen-minutes long interview, European Parliament members spent first 50 minutes asking questions, while Zuckerberg spent roughly 30 minutes answering them.

The format, different from one-to-one questioning, allowed Zuckerberg to avoid those questions which he thought was not important. In the hearing, Zuckerberg touched upon company’s efforts to control the spread of inappropriate content, fake news, election interference, what kind of taxes Facebook pays in Europe, and the company’s thoughts on regulation. Once done, he asked the members if he had missed any questions.

Syed Kamall, a British member of European Parliament, quipped that Zuckerberg had not touched upon his question on shadow profiles.

Shadow profiles are Facebook’s automatically created profiles on non-users. Datasets for such profiles are collated by scraping through the information stored in phones and linked accounts of its users.

Shadow profiles: Facebook's data mine of information that none of us handed over to it

Zuckerberg, in essence, repeated what he had said at the US Senate hearing last month. According to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook collects information about non-users “for security purposes” to prevent reverse search scraping by attackers.

“…you know people use our service, and — even if they’re not signed in, we need to understand how they’re using the service, to prevent bad activity. And that’s a big theme of today — has been around making sure that we can do a better job of governing the system, keeping bad content out. One of the ways we do that is by understanding how people are using the system,” he said.

You can hear him answering the question on shadow profiles at hour-and-twenty minute mark in the video above.

Zuckerberg did not answer exactly what Facebook collects about its non-users and how one can see that.