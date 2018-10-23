Mark Mobius says Indian rupee fall almost over; India must reap benefits of weak rupee

The dean of emerging markets, Mark Mobius, believes India should now reap the benefits of the rupee's depreciation against the dollar.

"It's high time India should start taking advantage of a weak rupee. With rupee weakening exports become more competitive," Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners, said at the two-day Morningstar Investor Conference 2018 in Mumbai.

"It's time India took advantage of US-China trade war and bring in some manufacturing to the South Asian country," he said.

Mobius said India and Brazil remain at the top of the 'pecking order' among emerging markets. With regards to emerging market currencies, he said most currencies are stabilising.

"Indian rupee has depreciated and we are pretty much near the bottom," Mobius said.

So far in this calendar year, the rupee has depreciated 13.44 percent and is currently trading at around 73.79 against the dollar.

Mobius is interested in coming to India as the country offers "a lot of bargain" for investments.

"India needs to accelerate transition to other sources of energy," Mobius said in reply to a query on rising oil prices.

Mobius left Franklin Templeton Investments earlier this year to set up Mobius Capital Partners.

He visited India recently to seek an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for his firm to invest in Indian equity market.

He also said that the Indian government should make it easier for investors to come in, especially now when liquidity is tight.

"There should be a one-stop shop for investors to sort out all paperwork," he said.

With regards to the trade war, Mobius said India may benefit from the tussle between US and China, because China may not be able to export a number of things and perhaps India could replace it in that regard.

"This is something the Indian government should look at carefully," Mobius said.

He also said that if there is a political change, there will be some uncertainty.

However, a lot will depend on how investors look at the government and the degree to which they believe the government will increase the reform movement, the investment guru said.