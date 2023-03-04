 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mark Mobius can’t get his money out of China; says India, Brazil better investment options

Moneycontrol News
Mar 04, 2023 / 11:24 PM IST

Mobius' remarks came just a few days after a survey said US businesses in China are more pessimistic about their prospects.

Speaking of Brazil, he suggested that investors take into account the fact that it is more welcoming than China. (File image of Mark Mobius)

Market expert Mark Mobius of Mobius Capital Partners warned investors against doing business with China and claimed investment outflows from his HSBC account have been "restricted" by the country, while recommending India and Brazil as being more transparent for investors.

"I'm personally affected because I have an account with HSBC in Shanghai. I can't get my money out. The government is restricting the flow of money out of the country. So I would be very, very careful investing in China," FOX Business quoted Mark Mobius as saying on their business show, which was also picked up by Business Insider.

The founder of Mobius Capital Partners was quoted as saying that China's economy is headed "in a completely different direction" than its former open-minded-market revolutionary leader Deng Xiaoping.

"Now you have a government which is taking gold in shares in companies all over China. That means they're going to try to control all these companies. So I don't think it's a very good picture when you see the government becoming more and more control oriented in the economy," FOX news website quoted Mobius.