Mark Matthews shares views on Fed's Bullard favouring aggressive rate hikes

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Mark Matthews of Bank Julius Baer and Co, shared his insights into Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard's statement which asked for more hawkish policy to combat rising inflation in the United States.

Bullard said that the central bank should move quickly to raise interest rates to around 3.5 percent in 2022.

On Bullard expecting aggressive steps by the US central bank to contain inflation, Matthews said a hawkish stance has been indicated based on Fed Fund projections, and that though he agreed with the St. Louis Fed President's view given the high inflation readings, until now the officials have been trying to see what markets could do for them without raising the rates much.

The market expert believed Bullard's comparisons with the rate hike cycle of 1994-95 would be inappropriate.

Mathews giving his outlook on emerging markets, he stated they are facing serious headwinds on account of China coming in with lockdown restrictions over surge in Covid cases again.

Here are the excerpts from Mark Mathew's conversation with CNBC-TV18:

All the comments coming from the US Fed officials are creating an impact. james Bullard has been hawkish. What is the market pricing in? Market pricing of what the Fed will do in May or in the full year is not really changing.

The comments are having an impact. The officials of the Fed are trying to get the market to do the work for them so that they don't have to raise rates much. James Bullard has been telling that the Fed rate would increase by 3.5 percent by the end of the year. It is really a job owning and talking hawkish. The Futures market is anyways high. The jury is still out on the US inflation situation. With sticky inflation, prices won't come back soon. Though I agree with James Bullard, I expect an increase of 3 percent and not 3.50 percent. Comparisons of James Bullard with rate hike cycle of 1994-95 would be inappropriate.

How do you approach emerging markets in such an environment? We are starting to see a decline after the recent highs?

We are seeing a strong dollar now. The cost of debt goes up. The currency goes down. They are facing headwinds. What has become important for the emerging markets over the last decade is China's economy. And, China is facing severe problems now due to its Covid lockdowns. But, still have held up this year despite circumstances.

The Fed raised interest rates last month for the first time in three years, but uncertainty stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine kept it from raising rates more than 0.25 percentage-point, minutes from its last policy meeting showed.

Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America’s consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy.

US consumer prices surged in February, culminating in the largest annual increase in 40 years, and inflation is poised to accelerate further in the months ahead as Russia's war against Ukraine drives up the costs of crude oil and other commodities.

In the 12 months through February, the CPI shot up 7.9 percent, the biggest year-on-year increase since January 1982.

There have been reports that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates by a half percentage-point in May, to curb the hottest inflation in four decades.





