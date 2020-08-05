172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mark-bush-appointed-as-ceo-of-jsw-steel-usa-5650041.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mark Bush appointed as CEO of JSW Steel USA

Mark Bush succeeds John Hritz, who will continue on the company board and assist JSW Steel USA on strategic and other legal matters, the steel company said in a statement.

Domestic steel major JSW Steel on Wednesday said Mark Bush has been appointed as the CEO of its US operations.

Bush succeeds John Hritz, who will continue on the company board and assist JSW Steel USA on strategic and other legal matters, the steel company said in a statement.

"JSW Steel (USA) Inc, and JSW Steel USA Ohio, Inc (collectively known as JSW Steel USA), the subsidiaries of JSW Steel Ltd, appointed Mark Bush as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)," JSW Steel said.

In his new role, Bush will lead both the businesses comprising slab, coil, pipe and plate production and sales at Baytown, Texas and Mingo Junction, Ohio, it said.

JSW Steel USA Director Parth Jindal said Bush brings with him over two decades of experience in steel making, project execution and flat rolled sales. His expertise in managing fully-integrated production facilities will help integrate both JSW's facilities in the US.

On his appointment, Bush said, "First priority is to get the expansion projects commissioned. The current and future projects will be transformational in JSW USA's ability to further improve safety, quality, production reliability, lower conversion costs and improved on-time delivery.
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 03:15 pm

#Business #JSW Steel #Mark Bush #United States

