business Marico’s Harsh Mariwala on building sustainable businesses & key learnings from COVID Harsh Mariwala, who founded Marico in 1990 and became known for brands such as Parachute and Saffola, in the face of competition from behemoths like Hindustan Unilever, believes in building companies ‘the old way'. In a conversation with Moneycontrol, the veteran shares his insights into the importance of people, setting up the right culture, and succession planning in an organisation.