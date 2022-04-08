Marico Q4 PAT seen up 1.9% YoY to Rs 242.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Marico | The FMCG company in its BSE filing said revenue growth in Q4FY22 was in low single digits, while volumes were marginally positive on an exceptionally high base (25 percent), leading to a double-digit volume growth on a 2-year CAGR basis. Parachute Coconut Oil volumes were marginally lower year-on-year, mainly due to a daunting base (29 percent). Value Added Hair Oils grew in low single digits in value terms. The International business delivered double-digit constant currency growth on a strong base, with all markets faring well. Consolidated revenue growth in the quarter touched high single digits.

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs 242.5 crore up 1.9% year-on-year (down 21.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,185.9 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 345.9 crore.

