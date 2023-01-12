English
    Marico Q3 PAT seen up 1.5% YoY to Rs 314.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,481.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    January 12, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
    Marico | CMP: Rs 515 | The stock ended in the green after the FMCG firm stated that during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, its consolidated revenue grew in low single-digit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation.

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs 314.6 crore up 1.5% year-on-year (up 4.5% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,481.9 crore, according to Nirmal Bang..


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 5.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 454.2 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 12, 2023 07:25 pm