Marico Q2 PAT seen up 8.9% YoY to Rs 323.4 cr: Motilal Oswal

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,386.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

October 11, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs 323.4 crore up 8.9% year-on-year (down 9.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 20 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,386.8 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 440.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer #earnings #Marico #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
first published: Oct 11, 2021 05:05 pm

