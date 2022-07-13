Marico Q1 PAT seen up 4.8% YoY to Rs 382.5 cr: ICICI Direct

Marico: Marico says India business volumes decline in mid-single digits. India business volumes in Q1FY23 declined in mid-single digits, particularly dragged by a sharp drop in Saffola Oils, while Parachute coconut oil recorded a minor volume decline. Value added hair oils grew in low single digits in value terms despite weak consumption sentiment, especially in rural. The International business maintained its strong momentum, delivering high-teen constant currency growth. Consolidated revenue in the quarter ended June 2022 was marginally higher on a year-on-year basis.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs 382.5 crore up 4.8% year-on-year (up 48.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,565.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 51 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 522.3 crore.

