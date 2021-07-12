Marico Q1 PAT may dip 12.9% YoY to Rs 335.7 cr: ICICI Direct
Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,474.2 crore, according to ICICI Direct.
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Marico to report net profit at Rs 335.7 crore down 12.9% year-on-year (up 23% quarter-on-quarter).
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 450.3 crore.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
