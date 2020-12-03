PlusFinancial Times
Marico makes foray into plant protein category with launch of Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks

The firm has ventured into segments such as honey and into the ayurvedic segment with the Saffola Immuniveda range of Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix and Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut.
PTI
Dec 3, 2020 / 08:33 PM IST
 
 
FMCG firm Marico on December 4 announced a foray into the plant protein category by extending its healthcare brand Saffola into the soya chunks segment. Through the Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks, Marico aims to strengthen its presence in the healthy foods segment, the company said in a statement.

Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer (India sales) and CEO (new business), Marico, said, "These newly launched Soya Chunks mark our entry into the plant protein category. We have emphasised our focus on taste, texture and nutrition while developing this differentiated product." After the coronavirus pandemic, Marico is on product offensive and has introduced several new products.

It has ventured into segments such as honey and into the ayurvedic segment with the Saffola Immuniveda range of Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix and Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut.

"Going forward, Marico will continue to launch quality offerings in the health, hygiene as well as food segment in India and other geographies," it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Marico
first published: Dec 3, 2020 08:33 pm

