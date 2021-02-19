Marico launches instant noodles under Saffola brand

live bse live

Marico has announced the launch of instant noodles under the Saffola brand, in a move that will help expand its presence in the healthy, ready-to-cook snacking category.

Marico already sells packaged foods such as oats, honey, and soya chunks under the Saffola brand. Launching instant noodles will help Marico compete with ITC and Nestle, who own the Sunfeast Yippee and Maggi brands respectively.

The product will be retailed on the company's own direct-to-consumer platform Saffola stores, and e-grocery stores Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers, and Flipkart, Mint reported.

"Since the launch of Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola has become a mainstay in the ready-to-eat snacking market in India," said Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico, as quoted by the paper.

Through the launch of instant noodles, Marico is catering to the "healthy indulgence" narrative, he added.

With people spending more time at home, consumers are seeking various snacking options.

In its latest earnings statement, Marico said "the Foods portfolio grew an exponential 74 percent in value terms. The Oats franchise grew by 50 percent in value terms backed by increased penetration and a superior value proposition offered by the brand."