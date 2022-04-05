Marico expects marginal growth in profits in fourth quarter

India’s largest hair oil maker Marico Ltd expects a marginal growth in profits in the fourth quarter, which ended on March 31.

The company's revenue growth in the quarter was in the low single digits, while the volumes were marginally positive on an exceptionally high 25 percent base, which has led to double-digit volume growth on a two-year CAGR basis. The gross margin is also expected to be at similar levels as the same quarter last year.

While the Board of Directors is yet to approve Marico's financial results for Q4 FY22, the company released a statement with an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends that it witnessed during the quarter.

Evidently, the FMCG category was quite badly hit due to inflation and the ongoing geopolitical tensions and Marico was no exception.

Also Read: FMCG makers tap the next big thing in beauty care — onions

With respect to one of the most famous brands of the company- Parachute- the volumes were marginally lower year-on-year, mainly due to a daunting base of 29 percent. In fact, Dabur which is the second-largest player in the coconut oil segment managed to surpass Marico and expand its market penetration by 23 percent. In comparison, Marico’s penetration has remained almost flat.

Value-added hair oils also grew in low single digits in value terms and continued to deliver as per medium-term aspirations over a two-year time frame.

The Saffola franchise grew in the high teens in value terms, while premium personal care posted broad-based double-digit growth. Digital-first brands, Beardo and Just Herbs also performed in line with expectations, according to the company's statement.

When it comes to the international business, the company delivered double-digit constant currency growth on a strong base, with all markets faring well.

Also Read: Marico Q3 results | Revenue grows 13.4% YoY to Rs 2,407 crore, PAT up 1.6% to Rs 317 crore

The company apprised that consolidated revenue growth in the quarter has touched high single digits. Due to the spike in edible and crude oil prices, the company also took calibrated price increases in the value-added hair oils and Saffola edible oils portfolios during the quarter.

Further, Marico has expanded the total addressable market of the brand ‘Saffola’, through the launch of Saffola Peanut Butter and Saffola Mayonnaise. Both products are available online and will be soon present in offline channels as well.

The company has stated that it maintains its aspirations of delivering sustainable and profitable volume-led growth over the medium term, enabled by the strengthening brand equity of its core franchises.