Marico declares interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting… approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each, being 450 percent on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 129.13 crore," Marico said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
March 03, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
 
 
FMCG major Marico on Wednesday said its board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share for FY2020-21.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting… approved the declaration of second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2020-21 of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 1 each, being 450 percent on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 129.13 crore,” Marico said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Marico were trading 0.62 percent higher at Rs 409 apiece on the BSE.
PTI
first published: Mar 3, 2021 12:37 pm

