Margins off highs for OMCs, but still above average: Antique

Current tightness in the crude oil market has been led by voluntary supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Integrated margins (refining and marketing) for oil marketing companies (OMCs) have normalised post the abnormally high numbers in 1Q FY24 but are still significantly higher than the levels seen in the previous two financial years, Antique Broking said in a report.

Higher crude oil prices accompanied by flat retail prices have meant that the petrol/ diesel gross marketing margins are down to almost break-even levels.

However, higher gross refining margins (GRMs) have offset the decline. GRM refers to the difference between crude oil price and total value of petroleum products produced by a refinery.

“Consequently, the current integrated margin stands at Rs 7.4/litre and is still significantly higher than the average of Rs 5.0/litre in FY21 and Rs 4.5/litre in FY22,” Antique said.

Catch all the market action LIVE

The current tightness in the crude oil market has been led by voluntary supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, but a market balance is likely to be restored as incremental supply from non-OPEC nations comes in or Saudi and Russia start rolling back their voluntary supply cuts to gain back lost market share.

“We continue to believe that oil prices will be in the USD 75-85/barrel range in the medium term and the overall margin for OMCs will recover to normal levels,” it added.

Also read: Domestic crude oil production rises 2.1% to 2.5 MMT in July: Oil Ministry

Industry trends

“We believe OMCs are booking healthy LPG margins of over Rs 3/kg (we build in Rs 2/ kg), though a bulk of the record high margin of Rs 25/kg for August is held in a suspension account, to compensate for future under recovery if it were to happen again,” Antique said.

However, it does not see a scenario of sustained under-recovery and believes that the surplus held in the suspension account (Rs 120 billion YTD) could be used to compensate for the FY23 under-recovery in petrol/ diesel as the over-recovery in 1QFY23 fell well short.

Besides, OMCs had a combined market share of 90 percent/ 91 percent in diesel/ petrol in 4Q22 when the marketing margins were at normal levels, while the remaining was held by private players.

“We continue to believe that oil prices are to remain in the USD 75-85/bbl range, which is a sweet spot for the OMCs for their marketing margins. The global GRM outlook is positive and Russian crude discounts are likely to continue extending support to Indian refiners,” it said.

HPCL is its top pick in the OMC space, with a target price of Rs 410, which represents a potential upside of 58 percent from its current level of Rs 260.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.