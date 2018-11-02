App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Margin returns to be normal in Q3 but will improve in Q4: Berger Paints

The company posted a good set of numbers in Q3.

CNBC TV18
Berger Paints is expecting the margin returns to be normal in Q3 but improve in Q4, Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO of the company told CNBC-TV18.

The company posted a good set of numbers in Q3. Revenues were better than what the street was expecting. The fall in margins was expected given the earnings reported by the peer companies.

Also read: Berger Paints consolidated September 2018 net sales at Rs 1,490.06 crore, up 16.26% QoQ

“We have taken price increase on October 1, which is about 2.2 percent and then another one about 1.5-1.6 percent is what we have announced for December 1. So I think the margins will be back to normal as far as the decorative business is concerned by Q3 end and Q4 will be relatively much better,” said Roy, sharing his views and outlook.

“Volume growth was around 15 percent which is fairly reasonable given the context. With the goods and services tax (GST) drop happening it is a reasonably good volume growth," he said.

“October volumes were fairly good, much better than 15 percent,” Roy added.

 

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:17 pm

