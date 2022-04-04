March sales down due to semiconductor scarcity; price hikes likely in April: Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto has reported a huge decline in domestic sales for March 2022. The company reported a 20% decline in total vehicle sales at 2,97,188 units in March compared to the year-ago period. Two-wheeler sales stood at 2,56,324 units, down 22% over 3,30,133 units sold in March 2021.

The semiconductor shortage continued to drag the auto industry, said Rakesh Sharma, the Executive Director at Bajaj Auto.

"Declines in March are due to shortfalls on the semiconductor front. This has hit us by about 30-40 percent. The supply crisis became quite acute in March. Otherwise, the result would have been better. The decline was largely in motorcycles," Rakesh Sharma said speaking with CNBC-TV18, stressing semiconductor shortage has affected them.

On potential price hikes that will be passed on, he said, "In Q4, there were marginal increases in input costs - 0.5%. We have to see how this will settle down going forward."

Reacting to the unprecedented surge in input costs and speaking about outlook with respect to margins going ahead, he said, as an increase in input cost can put pressure on them, it would be passed on to end-users.

When asked to comment on the effective price increase the company is looking at, he said, "We are looking at some price increase in April but for that numbers should firm up."

"Pressure is building due to material cost prices rising on account of supply chain crisis. And, we are looking to pass this on to pricing. We will have to be careful because there is a decline in demand in retail in India," Sharma said.

Speaking on the segment which gave them profits, the executive added, "We have 70 percent of exports in the three-wheelers and non-semiconductor used vehicles category. And, we have performed very well on this front. We had an outstanding year on exports - 2.5 million. The three-wheeler business was robust in March with traffic coming back to the road. Market share in three-wheelers climbed to 70 percent. It was our profitability segment."

As the chip delivery wait time grows on account of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sharma said they expect problems over semiconductor availability would get solved by early July, and production impairment would also get resolved by then.

On being asked whether demand is improving on domestic sales, he said that though the retail story is strong and progressing well as of now, the overall scenario in motorcycles is still soft. He said, "The overall demand at the retail level in motorcycles in India is soft due to double-digit decline of 30% as per the Vaahan data. For the moment there are stocks on the ground and they will thin out as we go into April and May. Retails are also higher than what the industry is expecting."

Reacting to the spike in crude oil prices, he explained that it boded well for its exports since they have over 50% exports to oil-producing countries like Africa.

He said, "Rise in crude oil prices helpful to an extent. Over 50% of exports aimed for Africa which are oil-producing nations. High crude prices helped in demand in Africa and other oil-producing nations."