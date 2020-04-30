March core sector growth at -6.5%; FY20 growth at 0.6%

March eight core industries growth has come at -6.5 percent versus 7.1 percent month-on-month.

Except coal, all the other sectors have reported a decline in growth in the month of March.

For FY20, the eight core industries remained flat over FY19 with 0.6 percent growth versus 4.4 percent in FY19. This performance is particularly disturbing considering the coronavirus-induced lockdown began from mid-March of the financial year.

Coal Output Growth At 4% Vs 11.2% (MoM)

Crude Oil Output Growth At -5.5% Vs -6.4% (MoM)

Natural Gas Output Growth At -15.2% Vs -9.6% (MoM)

Refinery Products Output Growth At -0.5% Vs 7.4% (MoM)

Fertilizers Output Growth At -11.9% Vs 2.9% (MoM)

Steel Output Growth At -13% Vs 6.3% (MoM)

Cement Output Growth At -24.7% Vs 7.8% (MoM)

Electricity Output Growth At -7.2% Vs 11.7% (MoM)