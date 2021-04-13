March CPI at 5.52%: RBI will ignore inflation spike in favour of growth, say economists

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (Image: Reuters)

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) for March stood at 5.52 percent, up from 5.03 percent in the previous months. The rise is cutting close to the upper limit of 6 percent of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band.

The data came not long after the central bank announced the first bi-monthly review of the financial year 2021-22, where it kept the policy rates unchanged. What do the economists think about the spike in inflation and its likely impact on the monetary policy committee's decisions?

Inflation not a big worry, yet

At least three economists Moneycontrol spoke to were of the view that the higher inflation print was unlikely to bother the RBI, as it clearly stated that the focus was to revive growth.

“The RBI’s stance is quite clear. It has stated that supporting growth is the priority as long as necessary,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at CARE rating agency told Moneycontrol.

Inflation numbers are quite tricky this year, as the high base a year ago will likely show a lower number in the months ahead, causing a fluctuating trend throughout the year. But, more worrying is the core inflation.

In March, the core inflation came at 6 percent. “While core inflation has been consistently above 5.5 percent since July 2020, at 6 percent in March 21... (is) the highest since November 2018. Inflation for services such as transport and communications, health and recreation recorded high inflation in March 21,” Anandrathi said in note on April 13.

The RBI’s primary mandate is to guard price stability but the coronavirus pandemic has forced the central bank to juggle its priorities. “Informally, the primary mandate is now supporting growth. Inflation isn’t a big worry,” said another economist who didn’t want to be named.

While the impact of the viral outbreak on growth necessitates RBI’s support, higher prices are hurting people. If one looks at the data for the last one year, CPI inflation has remained above 6 percent for at least 10 months.

Of these, the CPI print was above 7 percent for four months. It was only in December, that inflation eased below 6 percent even as a debate rages if CPI captures the actual rise in prices.

Inflation expectations high

Inflation expectations are on the rise for the three months ahead, RBI's March round of forward-looking surveys shows. Expectations of an increase in prices were led by the food and services groups, the survey found.

The central bank on April 7 released the results of the March 2021 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households. The survey was conducted through field interviews from February 27 to March 8, 2021 in 18 major cities. The results are based on responses from 5,955 urban households.

According to the survey, households’ median inflation perception for the current period as well as three months ahead increased by 50 basis points (bps) and 80 bps, respectively, as compared to the January 2021 round. Median inflation expectations for the year ahead remained at an elevated level.

Stagflation fears back?

Stagflation is characterised by slow growth, rise in unemployment and high inflation for a prolonged period. The COVID-19 outbreak added to the worries of an already slowing economy. This fiscal year, the Indian economy is projected to bounce back on a lower base of last year. In FY21, the growth is projected to contract by 7.7 percent.

“With contraction in industrial production and higher-than-expected inflation, fear of stagflation is likely to set in with negative financial-market implications. Yet, stagflation seldom persists and pro-growth policies are likely to continue,” said the Anandrathi note.

Policy response

If inflation continues to be high, it will add to MPC’s dilemma. But, it is unlikely that the rate-setting panel will shift its focus back to inflation any time soon, economists said.

The RBI is likely to hold rates while maintaining an accommodative stance, economists said. The central bank has cut the key policy rate, repo, by 250 bps since February 2019. One bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

“The MPC will likely look through the current spike in inflation, even as it reaches near the upper end of the RBI’s target band, and continue to focus on supporting growth recovery, especially given the fresh bout of uncertainties with rising COVID-19 infections,” Siddhartha Sanyal, Chief Economist and Head–Research, Bandhan Bank, said.

“The sharp worsening of the COVID-19 situation will mean fresh headwinds for growth recovery and rising uncertainties for financial markets. That will likely prompt the central bank to keep the key policy rates on hold in the coming months, while staying supportive on the liquidity front and providing support to the bond market,” he said.