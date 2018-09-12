Marc Faber feels global stock, bond markets in bubble zone; sees rupee at 100/$ in 10 years

Marc Faber, Editor and Publisher of ‘The Gloom, Boom and Doom Report’ feels the rupee will continue its downtrend against the dollar and could even hit a low of Rs 100 within the next 10 years.

In an interview to Business Standard, he talked about lessons from the 2008 global financial crisis that rattled markets exactly 10 years ago.

Reflecting upon the causes of the 2008 crisis, he pointed to the brewing bubble in global stocks and bond markets, followed by a subtle warning that the next crisis may be worse.

Below are his views on various subjects related to the economy:

Barring a few US banks that have been prudent lenders, Faber believes most governments, investors and central banks don't seem to have learned a lesson from the global financial crisis as they refuse to accept heavy leverage was the root cause. "Today, we actually have even more debt as a percentage of the global economy that we had back then in 2008,” he noted.

Other worrisome factors, he listed were bad quality student (loan) and credit card debt and auto loans, apart from a credit bubble in China that did not exist in 2007.

Faber highlighted that the 2008 crisis was prompted by excesses in the US housing market, but bonds had remained unexposed back then.

He listed out trends in bond yields across the globe. "Bond yields stand at 0.37 percent in Germany, 0.7 percent in France, and a negative yield on 10-year bonds in Switzerland. In Italy, Spain and Portugal, these yields are essentially lower than that in the US. In Japan, we have zero interest rates," he said.

With market capitalisation hitting 150 percent of the economy, the highest levels ever, he said there are arguments that the US stock market is in a bubble zone.

Besides, the real estate market in Hong Kong and Singapore and select places in the US are also in a bubble zone.

Only commodity markets are not a part yet, he noted.

Faber said while the rupee depreciation versus the dollar is a ripple effect of the drop in other Asian currencies, it also has a lot to do with India's monetary policy, which he always believed should be tighter.

“I have always advocated a tighter monetary policy in India. Many Indians, especially those related to the stock market would always criticise former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan about his policy. I applauded him because he stabilised the dollar-rupee.”

So, while the Indian currency does appear oversold in the near term, it will continue to go down over the longer term.

He finds Indian stocks expensive and expects the market to correct over the next year or so.

Pointing to the fact that there are stocks trading at nearly 50 times earnings in India, Faber said, "If I have to take a bet, I would rather believe that they would go down than go up in the next 6–12 months."

India’s outperformance though is purely in rupee terms, he stated, adding that measured in dollars, this outperformance is not much.

Faber said gross domestic product (GDP) is a 'questionable measure of a country's prosperity', citing the example of the US where GDP is expanding with a parallel rise in credit levels and increasing fiscal deficit.

On the strong 8.2 percent growth pegged for India in FY19, he offered a different point of view. He said if India's GDP is measured in dollar terms, then it does not seem to be growing much, although it does seem unfair pegging it to another currency.

Although optimistic on India in general, Faber said the country is not problem-free. While the economy can grow at 7-10 percent if everything goes well, he said, "I am not entirely optimistic that this will be the case. A lot will depend on how we measure it – local currency or dollar terms."

He advocated an increase in interest rates by the central bank as it forms the base for a stable currency. While increased rates could hurt the stock market, he noted that a majority of Indians do not even invest in shares.