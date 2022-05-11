Marathon taught me fitness is key to perform, in business as well: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, known for his passion of participating in marathons, said the high-intensity physical activity has taught him that fitness is the key to perform, "in business as well".

"I'll be honest to say that the best thing to happen to me is marathon running. It has not only brought my focus on health, but has changed me as a person," Chandrasekaran said on May 11, during an interaction following his keynote address at a Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) session on future of businesses.

According to the Tata Sons chief, marathon running has taught him that "context" is crucial in all walks of life. "It is good to look at the market, competition and opportunities, but fundamentally what you do will depend on your context," he said.

"In Marathon running, you know you got to be fit if you want to perform. Similarly, even in business, balance sheet is critical if you want to have a better P&L."

Chandrasekaran added that the passion for marathon has influenced several business aspects for him, including "strategy, operations, talent and teamwork".

"The only reason you're in the race is that everyone is running. Unless you have that spirit to continue, you may give up after 30 kilometres. Similarly, in a company, if the passion is not shared among your colleagues, you will not be able to have aspirational goals," he said.

Earlier, while addressing the CII session, the Tata Sons chief listed digital adoption, sustainability, supply chain rebalancing, focus on health and wellness-related value propositions and accessing talent from across the globe as the "five megatrends" for businesses in the future.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes