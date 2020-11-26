Tech Tattle

India's smartphone exports could cross $1.5 billion in 2020

India is expected to export smartphones worth $ 1.5 billion (over Rs 11,113 crore) in 2020 to various countries, including the UAE, the US and Russia, according to a report by research firm techARC. India currently exports to 24 countries, some of which are further re-exporting, like UAE, to other markets, making India-made phones available to millions of users. Find full details of the report here.