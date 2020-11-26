PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 07:16 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Diego Maradona dies at 60

    Argentinian legendary football player Diego Maradona died of a cardiac arrest. He was 60. Take a stroll through the most iconic moments in the life of this iconic footballer.

  • Markets Watch

    Why PSU stocks look attractive despite undervaluation

     The underperformance of PSU stocks has made them attractive from a valuation point of view. Most brokerages believe select players from the sector offer good risk-reward. Is this a time for you to get PSU stocks? Read here to find out. 

  • Your Money

    Short-term investments while rates are low

    The complexity with liquid funds is that it is ideal for short-term investments. However, when rates fall, returns too tend to suffer. In this case, how do you make the most out of investing short term? Find out here.

  • Global Watch

    COVID-19 won't stop Christmas, says Boris Johnson

    Responding to a hopeful letter written by an 8-year-old, who asked if the government has had any "thought" about "Santa coming this Christmas", Boris Johnson reassured youngsters  that Father Christmas would be "packing his sleigh" and "delivering presents" this Christmas despite the pandemic. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    India's smartphone exports could cross $1.5 billion in 2020

    India is expected to export smartphones worth $ 1.5 billion (over Rs 11,113 crore) in 2020 to various countries, including the UAE, the US and Russia, according to a  report by research firm techARC.  India currently exports to 24 countries, some of which are further re-exporting, like UAE, to other markets, making India-made phones available to millions of users. Find full details of the report here. 

  • Coronavirus Check

    Government issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for surveillance, containment

    The Union Home Ministry, on November 25, released fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country. These guidelines will come into effect from December 1 and will remain in effect until the end of December. Find the full list of updated guidelines here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Connect with your favourite celebs

    Celebrities have found a new way of connecting with their fans. This includes through online platforms which are letting fans connect with their favourite stars virtually. Take a look at how platforms like myFanPark, TrueFan and Unlu are giving fans different options including shout-outs and personalised video messages to connect with celebrities.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Home Ministry issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines; vaccine front-runners Moderna and AstraZeneca gear up to vaccinate the world

