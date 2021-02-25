English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Many global markets are witnessing unprecedented movements, says SEBI chief Ajay Tyagi

SEBI chief noted that the increase in demat accounts from 4 to 5 crore took only 10 months as compared to 28 months for the incremental three to four crores.

Moneycontrol News
February 25, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
Ajay Tyagi, chairman, SEBI

Ajay Tyagi, chairman, SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi said that March 2020 witnessed the highest volatility in the markets adding that the current volatility (index) reading of more than 20 is high as compared to the last 5 years. However, the recovery has been "very fast."

"Many global markets have been witnessing unprecedented market movements," Tyagi said in an address at the National Institute of Securities Markets. "There has been increasing direct participation of investors in equity markets. Share of individual proprietary trading has also gone up."

SEBI chief noted that the increase in demat accounts from 4 to 5 crore took only 10 months as compared to 28 months for the incremental three to four crores. The share of individual Propriety trading has also increased.

Talking about mutual funds, Tyagi noted that it saw the highest outflows in the month of December last year. "SIP inflows into equities have been constantly falling in recent months In the last three months Mutual funds have seen some outflows," he stated.

The month of March 2020 when the country went into a complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the debt market witnessed massive redemptions. However, the month of January saw a reversal in credit risk schemes, SEBI chief said. Equity Assets Under Management (AUM) of Mutual Funds increased despite outflow due to MTM gains.

Close

Related stories

Illustrating the confidence of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI)  in the Indian equity markets, Tyagi said that the inflows have been the "highest ever." Investments of over $35 billion were made so far by the FPIs which made India the highest recipient of FPI inflows among equity markets this year.

"Companies in India raised 6.5 lakh crore via bond market this year. Equity fund raising has also picked up now," Tyagi said.

Speaking on the companies that went public in the last year, he said that the Initial Public Offering (IPO) saw a "good amount of subscription." One third of the IPOs were subscribed 100X and one IPO was subscribed 190X this year. He added that with the exception of 2 IPOs, all others are trading above the issue price.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Ajay Tyagi #Current Affairs #equity markets #FPI #SEBI
first published: Feb 25, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.