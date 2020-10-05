Many at SoftBank oppose the idea of going private: Report

At SoftBank Corp, many have opposed the idea of the Japanese conglomerate going private through a buyout.

Almost everyone except founder-CEO Masayoshi Son is opposed to the plan, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.

While there are some strong reasons to oppose a buyout, that doesn't mean a deal is ruled out, a source told the news agency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

SoftBank declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

When asked if there were contrasting views on a buyout, one insider told Bloomberg that there was no faction in support of such a move.

"Only Masa," the person said. "Everyone else thinks it's a bad idea or just a needless distraction. But he makes the decisions."

The idea of taking SoftBank private through a buyout has been in the works since 2014, and talks were held with an overseas partner, the report added.

The report mentions two reasons for the argument against the buyout. Financing the buyout of SoftBank, which is valued at $130 billion, will be extremely challenging and also a distraction for at least a year, a source said.

Senior managers also worry that without public shareholders, keeping Son's wildest impulses in check will become more difficult, the source told Bloomberg.