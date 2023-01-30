English
    Manufacturing, services log 8.27% attrition in Q3: Report

    The report revealed that the Information Technology industry in the services sector had higher average attrition (27.19 per cent) compared to Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals industry in the manufacturing sector (15.67 per cent).

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST
    It found that healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries saw double digit attrition rates (15.67 per cent)

    The average attrition rate across manufacturing and services industries increased sequentially to 8.27 per cent in the October-December quarter, a report said on Monday.

    With a continuance of the 'Great Churn', attrition across industries witnessed a 0.46 percentage point increase from an average of 7.81 per cent in the second quarter to 8.27 per cent in the third quarter, according to TeamLease  "Employment Outlook Report".

    The report is forward looking statistics for 'Intent to Hire' for January to March 2023, for both manufacturing (nine industries) and services sectors (14 industries), which is based on a survey of 874 small, medium and large companies.

    The report revealed that the Information Technology industry in the services sector had higher average attrition (27.19 per cent) compared to Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals industry in the manufacturing sector (15.67 per cent).