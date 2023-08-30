Manufacturing firms record lower sales growth in Q1 of FY24: RBI data

The moderation in the growth of manufacturing companies was due to mixed sales across industries.

Listed manufacturing companies recorded lower sales growth of 0.1 percent in the April-June FY24 quarter compared to 5.1 in the previous quarter and 41.6 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 30.

Pharmaceuticals, cement, electrical machinery and motor vehicles during the quarter recorded higher sales. Industries like petroleum, chemicals, non-ferrous metals and textiles sales recorded a fall in growth, the RBI said.

Overall, sales growth of listed private non-financial companies moderated to 2.1 percent in the April-June FY24 quarter from 41 percent last year.

The RBI has released data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the April-June quarter of 2023-24 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,836 listed non-government non-financial companies.

However, sales of the information technology (IT) sector recorded 10.9 percent sales growth during the April-June FY24 quarter compared with 16 percent growth in the previous quarter and 21.3 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Listed non-IT services companies also recorded a lower rise in sales at 4.5 percent compared to 20.5 percent in the previous quarter and 62.1 last year.