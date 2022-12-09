 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manufacturing, allied sectors the best investment opportunity: Anand Shah, ICICI Pru AMC

MUMBAI / Dec 09, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

ICICI Pru AMC is overweight on banking, said Shah, and believes metals prices will recover in FY23 and continue to perform well in FY24 and beyond. The sector's sluggish growth benefits intermediate metal customers like automakers and engineering firms, he added

Manufacturing and infrastructure presently offer the biggest opportunity to investors, says Anand Shah, head of portfolio management services and alternative investment funds at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. In an interview with Moneycontrol, he also said he expects the Nifty to hover around the current levels. Edited excerpts:

What is your expectation of the Nifty, going forward?

Owing to the EPS (earnings per share) doubling over the previous 18 months, the Nifty valuation has declined broadly. The current valuation is approximately at 20 times trailing profits compared to April 2021, when it was about 33-34 times trailing earnings. Therefore, even with a de-rating and a reasonable profit growth rate of 10 to 15 percent, the Nifty level is likely to hover around current levels. When it comes to our portfolios, these differ vastly from Nifty and hence, their levels do not concern us much.

Even if the Nifty valuation has come down, valuations of many constituent stocks are at a premium to historic levels. Why is it so?

There are two categories of businesses. One category is the B2C (Business to Consumer), which has prospered greatly over the past one-and-half decades. This occurred at a time when a sizable portion of the economy was struggling, especially B2B (Business to Business) businesses. We believe this is one segment that will continue to do well. However, struggling B2B industries like manufacturing and infrastructure have now rebounded.

This is because China was exporting deflation to the rest of the world, which was beneficial to B2C companies but detrimental to B2B ones. As a result, B2C companies’ margins and PE (Price-to-Earnings ratio) increased. Meanwhile, PE for businesses in the manufacturing sector fell. Of late, China has placed more emphasis on the environment. There, the cost of labour is rising. Additionally, their manufacturing is less competitive than it was a decade back. For B2B enterprises, this is fantastic news.