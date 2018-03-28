App
Mar 28, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manpasand launches nutritional drink portfolio under 'Siznal'

In a bid to tap rural markets across the country, Vadodara-based Manpasand Beverages has expanded its nutritional drinks portfolio with a new brand Siznal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to tap rural markets across the country, Vadodara-based Manpasand Beverages has expanded its nutritional drinks portfolio with a new brand Siznal.

"The company aims to make healthy drinks its mainstream. Siznal is a blend of fruits and vegetables juices with the goodness of honey," Dhirendra Singh, chairman and managing director of Manpasand Beverages told PTI here today. "The brand doesn’t contain any preservatives or added sugar and is high on nutritional value," he added.

Siznal will come in the variants, Carrot and Orange, Cucumber and Spinach, Beetroot and Carrot, and Pomegranate and Carrot. It will be available through general trade, modern retail stores, food chains, and institutional tie-ups.

Initially, the product will be available in three popular SKUs in PET bottles, each bottle priced at Rs 25.

While, the blended fruit and vegetable juices have a good market overseas with people having great appeal for such juices, it’s still new in India, he said.

The shift in focus is part of the expansion strategy by the company to focus on healthier beverages and to help farmers by procuring their produce in competitive prices.

The company has completed setting-up of its sixth manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Located in Vadodara, the new facility will contribute additional 45,000 to 50,000 cases per day to Manpasand’s existing capacity of 150,000 cases per day, and also help the brand penetrate into north and central India.

The total investment for this facility was around Rs 150 crore and has been financed though a QIP issued in 2016.

Singh said Manpasand aims to grow aggressively across India, and keep logistics cost low along with capacity rise.

He said, "We will produce the entire range of Fruits Up, carbonated and non-carbonated, Jeera Sip, Siznal, along with our flagship brand, Mango Sip."

Manpasand now has six manufacturing facilities of which three are in Vadodara, one in Varanasi, UP, one in Dehradun and one at Ambala in Haryana.

Singh also said by 2020 he expects Manpasand to process five times the quantity of pulp his factories process currently (12,000 tonnes per annum).

