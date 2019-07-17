Manoj Sinha a frontrunner for the post of BJP’s chief minister in Uttar Pradesh

Union minister Manoj Sinha is now the frontrunner for the post of BJP’s chief minister in Uttar Pradesh. But going by the disciplinary standards that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its political offshoot, the BJP, expects of its members, Sinha stands out as a rebel. It has been so since his days as a member of the ABVP, the student wing of the RSS.

He won the election for the post of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students’ union president as a rebel candidate, fighting against the candidates supported by a section of the ABVP and the RSS. The rebel in Sinha never fit into Rajnath Singh’s scheme of things in the state.

Sinha, a native of Gajipur district in eastern UP, gained admission to the prestigious BHU in mid-70s, the thick of the Emergency era. His association with the ABVP soon brought out the political activist in this engineering undergraduate.

Recalling the turbulent days, a BJP leader, who was then a state-level ABVP functionary, said: “Those were the days of hectic political activity. The fight against Emergency had seen the coming together of various political forces against Indira Gandhi and the Congress. Socialists and the Sangh Parivar had come together. Some within the Sangh sensed the growing need for a joint and coordinated student movement. But a section of the ABVP was not ready to give up the outfit’s unique identity. It was this clash of ideas that set the stage for a section of the ABVP to face-off against the RSS-supported candidates at BHU. And Sinha was the face of this struggle with the Sangh.”

The BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, further recalled that the ABVP had adopted a resolution in its 1979 national executive meeting held in Bangalore. This post-Emergency resolution for a Gramothan Hetu Chhatra Abhiyaan or a Students’ Movement for Rural Development decided that it was best to stay away from student union politics ?for the time being. It was adopted after a lot of debate.

Subsequently, the idea to bring ABVP in harmony with other student organisations was further opposed by a strong section of Parishad's leaders. It was this internal ideological and political struggle which brought the local unit of ABVP and RSS-backed 'Chhatra Vidyarthi Morcha' ?(students-front) face to face with each other in BHU's student union polls in early 80's.

And it was Manoj Sinha, the present union minister, someone who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became the face of ABVP as the presidential candidate.

?Sinha then went on to create history by winning the presidential election. Later on the ideological line endorsed by him was subsequently adopted. But looking back now, he surely seems like a rebel.

The next three decades were average for him. Those who saw him during college days - then he was associated with ABVP and the Bharitya Janta Yuva Morcha - hardly recall any significant role which Sinha might have played.

A major breakthrough in his political career came in 1996, when Sinha successfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Ghazipur. He won again from the same seat in 1999.

The two-time MP couldn't shine much in party politics. The reason: he belongs to Bhumihar community. His caste didn't make a major resonance in state's caste-dominated politics.

Secondly, in the politics dominated by first Kalyan Singh and then Rajnath Singh, he was never considered close to either of the two.

A senior BJP leader, who had also been a minister in Uttar Pradesh, recalls how Sinha and Rajnath never shared a cordial relationship. This was evident when Rajnath, during his days with the Yuva Morcha in 80's, ?had faced opposition in Sinha's native district of Ghazipur during one of his visits.

But the real breakthrough for this engineer-turned-politician came in 2014. Sinha won the Lok Sabha poll for third time and finally got his due. He was brought in first as MoS Railways in the Union Cabinet. Later on, he was also given MoS charge for Telecommunications.

Known as someone who believes in fulfilling his task and delivering results, Sinha was never involved in controversy. During his tenure as Union Minister, Sinha had always spoken in public about his ministry and never made any controversial remarks.

Sinha is considered close to Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah and is believed to have always kept a personal rapport with Modi.

In bringing Sinha as the UP CM, Shah and Modi can achieve multiple targets with a single arrow. If political murmuring from within the BJP is to be believed, these are the reasons behind Sinha's possible choice as the CM:

1) Man of few words and honesty

2) Complete commitment towards PM Modi and Shah

3) Man of delivery, fulfilling targets

4) Not part of any faction of state BJP

5) Though now acceptable to Rajnath Singh as well, he is basically anti-Rajnath camp

6) His caste Bhumihar is a minority in? UP, hence his appointment will not lead to annoyance of any other caste

7) Sinha as CM will further strengthen party in east UP

8) A Bhumihar CM in UP can pacify the strong Bhumihar community in Bihar, which had turned out to be the weak underbelly for BJP.