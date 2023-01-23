Mankind Pharma invests in UK-based firm

Dr Ajay Kaul, chairman, cardiac sciences with Fortis hospital in Noida, pointed out that nearly 1.5 million new patients are admitted with chronic heart failure every year adding to the already overstretched hospital system.

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has invested in a UK-based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, Actimed Therapeutics.

The UK-based firm is focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia, an unmet medical need for cancer patients, and other muscle wasting disorders. Mankind Pharma, however, did not disclose the invested capital.

The investment will support Actimed’s planned clinical development activities, it said in a statement. Following the investment, Atish Majumdar, President (Sales & Marketing) of Mankind Pharma, has joined Actimed Therapeutics as a member of its board of directors.

”We have been inspired by Actimed’s novel pipeline and recognise the significant potential of S-pindolol benzoate as a new therapeutic option for cancer cachexia. We very much look forward to working with the experienced board and leadership team of Actimed to bring innovative new therapies to patients with cachexia,” Majumdar said.