172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|manish-sisodias-condition-stable-to-undergo-another-covid-19-test-in-couple-of-days-5879531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manish Sisodia's condition stable, to undergo another COVID-19 test in couple of days

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

PTI

The condition of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state-run facility here, is stable, and he will undergo another coronavirus test in a couple of days, officials said on Thursday.

He was admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday from being under home isolation after he had contracted the infection.

"He is still in ICU since yesterday (Wednesday), but his condition is stable. The minister has been put on oxygen support, and under constant observation," a senior doctor of the hospital said.

Close

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

related news

"He will be administered an RT-PCR test in a couple of days," the doctor said.

Asked if he has any comorbidities, the doctor, also a senior official said, "he has hypertension".

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader was admitted to the hospital at around 4 pm after he complained of fever and low oxygen level.

"He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly," a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sisodia had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation. He was unable to attend the one-day Delhi Assembly session on September 14.

Sisodia is the second Cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government to contact COVID-19 infection after Health Minister Satyendar Jain.The health minister had tested positive for COVID-19 in June and was hospitalised. He was later administered plasma therapy.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 12:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.