Manipur sexual assault case: CBI takes over investigation

More than 160 people have lost their lives since the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May 3.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 29 took over the investigation into the case of alleged sexual assault on two tribal women, who were disrobed and paraded by a mob before one of them was allegedly gang-raped in the violence-affected Manipur.

A 26-second video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two Kuki women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a huge uproar across the country on crimes allegedly being committed in the northeastern state.

A first information report (FIR) has been re-lodged by the Manipur police.

Reports said that the person, who had recorded the video was among the seven people arrested in connection with the crime. The federal agency has also reportedly been asked to investigate the alleged conspiracy triggering the violence in Manipur.

The state police had registered a case of kidnapping, gang rape and murder at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district on May 18 against unidentified armed people.

The case was handed over to the CBI on a reference from the Union Home Ministry. It has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people, PTI reported on July 29.

The Centre on July 27 filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and said that it has “zero-tolerance towards any crimes against women” and sought direction from the apex court that the trial in the case be concluded within six months of filing of the charge sheet.

The government also said that the trial should take place outside Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the horrific incident and described it as “shameful” and “unacceptable”.

Since May 3, Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. The clashes have claimed more than 160 lives in the state.

Meanwhile, a team of 21 MPs from the opposition alliance INDIA reached the northeastern state on July 29 to assess the ground situation.