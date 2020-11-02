172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|manipal-hospitals-to-acquire-columbia-asia-hospitals-in-india-6050441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manipal Hospitals to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals in India

According to the sources in know of the matter, the acquisition will be for over Rs 2,000 crore.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Manipal Hospitals on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Columbia Asia Hospitals in India.

According to the sources in know of the matter, the acquisition will be for over Rs 2,000 crore.

The company intends to acquire 100 per cent stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd (Columbia Asia).

Close

The transfer of ownership to Manipal Hospitals is expected to be completed post regulatory approvals, the healthcare providers said in a statement.

"We are very pleased to welcome Columbia Asia Hospitals to the Manipal family and proudly acknowledge their outstanding track record of healthcare delivery of a very high standard over the years,” Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman Ranjan Pai said.

Columbia Asia Hospitals commenced operations in India in 2005 in Hebbal, Bengaluru, and presently operates 11 hospitals across the country, the statement said.

"This combination of Columbia Asia and Manipal Hospitals is very exciting because of the strong cultural alignment between the two companies and the opportunity it provides for continued growth,” Columbia Pacific Management Chairman Dan Baty said.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Business #Columbia Asia Hospitals #Health #Manipal Hospitals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.