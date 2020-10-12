172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|manipal-health-in-talks-to-acquire-columbia-asias-india-operations-for-rs-1600-crore-5952511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Manipal Health in talks to acquire Columbia Asia's India operations for Rs 1,600 crore

After the deal, Manipal Hospitals is expected to become India’s second largest hospital chain after Apollo Hospitals.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

Manipal Health Enterprises is in advanced talks to buy Indian operations of of US-based Columbia Asia hospital chain for Rs 1,600 crore.

A formal announcement is expected soon, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Columbia Asia Pacific Management, which owns the hospital chain, is planning a complete exit from its Indian healthcare business, the report said.

After the transaction, Columbia Asia will be rebranded Manipal Hospitals.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Manipal Hospitals Chairman H Sudardhan Ballal declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.

Columbia Pacific Managing Director Nathan McLemore said the company was unable to provide a comment at present.

"We will certainly notify you if and when we have something we can announce," he told the paper.

Manipal Education & Medical Group, which owns Manipal Health, is planning to launch the hospital chain under its brand name by April 2021, sources told the publication.
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 03:20 pm

