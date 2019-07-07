App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd to set up desalination plant

The proposed 70 MLD (million litres per day) plant at Tannirbhavi is expected to be commissioned by the end of next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

City-based Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals limited (MRPL) is to set up a permanent desalination plant to produce industrial quality fresh water, the company managing director M Venkatesh has said.

The proposed 70 MLD (million litres per day) plant at Tannirbhavi is expected to be commissioned by the end of next year, he told reporters on July 6.

MRPL will avoid a crisis during next summer by deploying a portable desalination plant.

The global market has favourably responded to MRPLs requirement for portable plant which can produce 3 MGD (million gallons per day) of water, he said.

MRPL had to shut down two of its three units during the water scarcity in the region this summer.

Chennai-based Indian multinational company VA Tech Wabag Limited has bagged the Rs 620 crore contract for the permanent plant.

The company will also operate and maintain the plant for ten years.

The project received environment clearance from Union Environment Ministry on April 18.

Venkatesh said MRPL's attempt is to keep consumption of fresh water to the minimum and will receive more sewage and in-house treated water from the city with the co-operation of Mangaluru city Corporation and Mangalore special economic zone.

The company had worked closely with other PSU oil companies this summer to ensure uninterrupted and continuous supply of fuel to Dakshina Kannada and hinterland, he said.

MRPL had registered a turnover of Rs 72,283 crore and profit after tax of Rs 332 crore in the year 2018-19, he said.

As part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the company had spent Rs 113 crore in the last five years, of which Rs 83 crore was spent on schemes in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Venkatesh said MRPL is thankful for the positive response from the public to its retail outlets.

The company opened a new retail outlet at Gubbi in Tumakuru last year and is planning to expand its retail presence by opening 257 outlets in Karnataka and Kerala in the next two years.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 7, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Business #India #MRPL

