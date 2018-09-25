Mangalam Drugs locked at 5% upper circuit as co gets final approval from WHO for Efavirenz

Shares of Mangalam Drugs & Organics locked at 5 percent upper circuit on Tuesday after company received WHO approval.

There were pending buy orders of 14,766 shares, with no sellers available.

The company received the final approval from (WHO) World Health Organization for the drug Efavirenz.

The 45th annual general meeting of the members of company to be held on September 25, 2018.

At 09:16 hrs Mangalam Drugs & Organics was quoting at Rs 80.05, up Rs 3.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 225.90 and 52-week low Rs 68.55 on 29 December, 2017 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 64.56 percent below its 52-week high and 16.78 percent above its 52-week low.

