 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Manforce condom maker Mankind Pharma may launch mega Rs 4,200-4,700 crore IPO in April

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST

In 2015, Capital International had purchased an 11 percent stake in Mankind Pharma from ChrysCapital for $200 million. In April 2018, a ChrysCapital-led consortium, which included GIC and CPPIB, made a stunning comeback and bought a 10 percent stake again for around $350 million.

In 2022, Mankind Pharma had acquired the formulations brands of listed player Panacea Biotec in India and Nepal for Rs 1,872 crore to explore new therapeutic areas.

Mankind Pharma, India’s fourth largest pharmaceutical company in terms of domestic sales and second largest in terms of sales volume for the financial year 2022, is gearing up to launch a widely anticipated IPO to raise around Rs 4,200 crore to Rs 4,700 crore later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

If plans fructify, this would be the biggest IPO in the segment since the Rs 6,480 crore IPO launched by Gland Pharma in November 2020.

Moneycontrol was the first to report the listing plans of Mankind Pharma on April 28, 2022.

The Delhi-based pharma major later filed its DRHP (draft red herring prospectus) with Sebi in September 2022.