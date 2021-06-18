Mandatory gold hallmarking a win-win for buyers, sellers, says Malabar Gold & Diamonds chairman MP Ahammed

Mandatory hallmarking of gold will make the retail jewellery sector more transparent and organised and will help to build trust and credibility between sellers and customers. It will weed out misrepresentation of the quality or purity of gold, said MP Ahammed, chairman of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world’s fifth-largest jewellery retailer.

Hallmarking is the certification of the purity of precious metals such as platinum, gold and silver by an assigned lab after testing them.

The move can be a decisive step towards eradication of gold smuggling, Ahammed told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interaction. Edited excerpts:

The government has made hallmarking mandatory for jewellery. What are your thoughts on this move?

Making hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery and gold artefacts is an extremely positive move by the government. Compulsory hallmarking will offer multiple benefits to the jewellery retail trade and its consumers.

From the trade perspective, it will strengthen consumer trust in the jewellery retail business. Hallmarking will lead to purity standardisation of gold in trade and make it more organised. For customers, it will act as the most credible purity assurance.

In addition, it will offer customers higher resale or exchange value on gold jewellery. Most importantly, hallmarking offers legal protection to buyers. Hence, the industry welcomes the decision to make hallmarking compulsory for gold jewellery.

How will this impact the sector?

Mandatory hallmarking will make the jewellery retail sector more transparent and organised… It will also weed out various irregularities related to the misrepresentation of quality or purity of gold to the customers.

Will hallmarking increase costs for the consumer?

The government has kept the hallmarking charges at a bare minimum. So, in my opinion, customers won’t have to pay extra to buy hallmarked gold jewellery. We have been selling BIS hallmarked gold jewellery for the past 21 years without passing the hallmarking cost on to the customers.

Will it make the sector more organised after this decision?

The sector will become more organised as mandatory hallmarking will enhance trade and consumer awareness on the importance of standardised purity. The increasing consumer demand for transparent retail transactions will eventually accelerate the transformation of unorganised segments into organised ones.

What will be the impact on gold smuggling? How far do you think this will restrict smuggling in India?

Mandatory hallmarking is a decisive step towards eradicating gold smuggling. If the government introduces e-governance and tracking facilities to ensure proper implementation of hallmarking, illegal gold trade will cease to exist.

How do customers benefit from BIS hallmarked jewellery and does it assure customers of 100% value for their jewellery if they sell such jewellery back to the jeweller?

Mandatory BIS hallmarking assures customers of the purity of gold they buy. Moreover, it offers them higher resale or exchange value on gold jewellery. It also provides them legal protection against any unethical business practice related to gold purity. Thanks to BIS hallmarking, customers are entitled to get the full value of the gold during buyback.

Consumers have been cheated by jewellers who sell duplicate hallmarked certificates with help from illegal certification agencies. What steps do you think the government can take to curb this practice?

Mandatory hallmarking is a major step forward towards preventing unscrupulous retailers from selling gold of inferior quality to buyers under the pretext of offering a discounted price. The government needs to keep a watch on the trade to ensure strict compliance to curb this malpractice.

Currently, about 30% of the jewellers are selling BIS hallmarked gold and most of them are concentrated in southern and western India. How soon can we expect this transition to cover the entire country?

There are 965 hallmarking centres in the country and a majority of those are not functioning to full capacity. The transition to hallmarked jewellery will accelerate across the country if the services of those hallmarking centres are fully utilised.

What are the difficulties in this transition and will smaller retail outlets in the interior region go ahead and implement it?

I don’t foresee any difficulty in the transition if all hallmarking centres function to full capacity to meet the growing demand. Mandatory hallmarking is in the best interests of the trade and the customers. Jewellers across the country are gradually realising the benefits of hallmarking. The awareness of hallmarked jewellery is growing among customers in the rural regions as well. So, jewellers across the country will switch to hallmarking to retain their customers and grow their business.

How soon can we expect this transition in the interior parts of the country?

The government has decided to implement hallmarking in a phased manner. So the pace of transition will be gradual.

Recently, Kalyan Jewellers went ahead with an initial public offering. When can we expect an IPO from you?

We have plans to launch an IPO in 2024. To prepare for the IPO launch, we have listed our international investment arm on the Nasdaq Dubai Private Market.