MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Manasi Tata joins Toyota Kirloskar Motor's board of directors

In a statement, Kirloskar Systems Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Kirloskar announced her appointment as a member of the board of directors at TKM. The Bengaluru-based automaker is a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and the Kirloskar Group.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
Toyota

Toyota

Kirloskar Systems said on Wednesday said Manasi Tata has been appointed as a member of the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) board of directors.

In a statement, Kirloskar Systems Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Kirloskar announced her appointment as a member of the board of directors at TKM. The Bengaluru-based automaker is a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and the Kirloskar Group.

Kirloskar expressed that the appointment reflects the strong relationship and the continuance of the close bond between Toyota Group and the Kirloskar Systems Limited. Vikram Kirloskar currently holds the position of Vice Chairman at TKM.Tata is the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Kirloskar Systems and Director in Kirloskar Technologies.

She also runs her own non-profit venture, Caring with Colour.

TKM sells models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser in the domestic market.

Close
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Kirloskar Systems #Manasi Tata #Toyota Kirloskar Motor
first published: Jul 14, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.