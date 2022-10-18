English
    Manappuram Jewellers sets up manufacturing unit in West Bengal

    This unit, the company's second after Bangalore, will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST
    Representative image

    Manappuram Jewellers Ltd, a Manappuram group company, has set up a manufacturing unit at Ankurhati in West Bengal, an official said on Monday. This unit, the company's second after Bangalore, will be formally inaugurated on Tuesday.

    "The unit has begun on a 2,500 square feet location in Ankurhati. We have sought an additional 3,000 square feet for expansion. We expect to receive it in 3-4 months," the company official said. The fundamental reason for having the unit at Ankurhati Gems & Jewellery Park is to be closer to talent, he said.

    It is estimated that more than 6 lakh skilled workers from West Bengal are engaged in making gold jewellery in units across the country and most of them are from Howrah.

    Mannapuram operates retail showrooms under the brand "Riti" in south Indian states such as Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. The company also has tie-ups for supply to some retail jewellery chains.

    Manappuram Finance, which is also part of the group, is a leading national NBFC for gold loans. President of Ankurhati Gems & Jewellery Park, Ashok Bengani, said Mannapuram is one among many companies that have set up shop there.

    Ankurhati jewellery Park, spread over 6.7 acres, has 42 operational jewellery manufacturers and exporters.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 07:52 am
