you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs

"The financial recourse and management committee of the board of directors of the company held on June 1...has approved the allotment of 5,000 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures ...aggregating to Rs 5,00,00,00,000,... on a private placement basis to be listed on the BSE," Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
 
 
Manappuram Finance Ltd on Monday said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

"The financial recourse and management committee of the board of directors of the company held on June 1...has approved the allotment of 5,000 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures ...aggregating to Rs 5,00,00,00,000,... on a private placement basis to be listed on the BSE," Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the instrument is three years, it said. Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading at Rs 130.65 apiece on the BSE, up 4.35 percent over previous close.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 11:57 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Manappuram Finance #NCD

