you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 07:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 465 cr by issuing bonds

The decision was taken by the board of the company at its meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Manappuram Finance on September 23 said it will raise up to Rs 465 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The decision was taken by the board of the company at its meeting.

"The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors of the company approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 215 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 250 crore aggregating to Rs 465 crore," it added.

Shares of the company on Monday closed 4.93 per cent higher at Rs 134.05 on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Manappuram Finance

