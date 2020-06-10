Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 250 crore via debentures

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said that it plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing, Manappuram Finance informed stock exchanges that the "financial resources and management committee of its board of directors has approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 250 crore".

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Shares of the lender were trading at Rs 141.90 a piece on BSE in morning trade, up 2.09 percent from their previous close.