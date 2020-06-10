App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 250 crore via debentures

In a regulatory filing, Manappuram Finance informed stock exchanges that the "financial resources and management committee of its board of directors has approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 250 crore".

Representative Image
Representative Image

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said that it plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through non-convertible debentures.

In a regulatory filing, Manappuram Finance informed stock exchanges that the "financial resources and management committee of its board of directors has approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 250 crore".

Shares of the lender were trading at Rs 141.90 a piece on BSE in morning trade, up 2.09 percent from their previous close.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 10:55 am

