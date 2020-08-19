172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|manappuram-finance-to-raise-up-to-rs-150-crore-via-ncds-5727391.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 150 crore via NCDs

Manappuram Finance said its board also approved allotment of 1,000 secured rated redeemable non-convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis

Non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"The board of directors of Manappuram Finance has approved the issuance of market linked, rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement route," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Manappuram Finance said its board also approved allotment of 1,000 secured rated redeemable non-convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis

The non-convertible debentures are to be listed on BSE, it said.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 2.34 percent higher at Rs 159.50 apiece on BSE.
tags #Business #Companies #Manappuram Finance #NCDs

