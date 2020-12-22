MARKET NEWS

Manappuram Finance raises Rs 400 crore via by issuing bonds

December 22, 2020 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 4,000 rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 400 crore, Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

These bonds will mature in three years and carry a coupon rate of 7.45 percent per annum.

Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 1.79 percent lower at Rs 159.25 apiece on the BSE.
first published: Dec 22, 2020 01:16 pm

