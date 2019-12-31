App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Manappuram Finance raises Rs 350cr by issuing bonds

The Financial Recourse and Management Committee of the company's board has approved allotment of 3,500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 350 crore, according to a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manappuram Finance on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 350 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The Financial Recourse and Management Committee of the company's board has approved allotment of 3,500 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 350 crore, according to a BSE filing.

The proposal for issuance of bonds on private placement basis was approved at a board meeting held on December 31, it added.

Close
Manappuram Finance stock was trading at Rs 179.55 on the BSE, up 0.5 percent from the previous close.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 31, 2019 02:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #issuing bonds #Manappuram Finance

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.